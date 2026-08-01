Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
3h

"Always know who should be dismissed early on because nothing worth your time can come from any further engagements with them." Amen. And volume, yes. It's important. Makes me wonder if life is just a numbers game?

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Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
21m

#5 and #7 were the ones that stayed with me. I think too many of us accept conclusions without ever questioning the assumptions underneath them. First-principles thinking isn't just about finding better answers; it's about asking better questions.

And #7 is a reminder that outcomes usually follow perceived value. Whether it's readers, customers or opportunities, people engage because they see something worthwhile. That's a mindset worth carrying into every interaction. I look forward to these, my friend, as always.

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