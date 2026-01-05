I don’t have a word for 2026. Actually, I never have for any year, just as I never make New Year’s resolutions.

I look at it this way: there are things I do. These, I keep thinking about and executing, any and all days of the year. There is no end, there is no beginning. They are simply plans that cannot be interrupted by time.

Whether it’s on January 1 or Christmas, on my birthday or while at a funeral, these continue.

Still, there is a word that I’d like to share with you, one that defines my attitude, action, strategy, and overall life philosophy: Ascend.

There is not a single day that I don’t tap into the energy of this word. I am thinking about it as this year begins. I thought about it when I started this newsletter. It kept me going when writing The Practice of Living.

It was on my mind the day I graduated from university. It was definitely central to my thoughts when the coffin carrying my mother’s body was lowered to the grave, next to my father’s, who had died just three months earlier.

Even before this, I thought about the concept of rise frequently; I thought about it when battling poverty. (OK, I was a child then. So, I may not exactly have thought in terms of ascent, but the spirit remains the same, nevertheless.)

I am in the business of rising. It’s really this simple. What I am or have, what I will be and will have, is and will be an illustration of this outlook.

I believe we can all tap into the strength of the word “ascend,” for there is always higher to climb, regardless of where one is. We can rise; we can keep rising.

There’s always better to become; there is plenty of potential to be exploited. I don’t know of anyone doing so well that they cannot possibly improve.

So, look ahead. Look at the opportunities, challenges, obstacles, responsibilities, fears, doubts, and dangers.

These must not overwhelm you; they must not frighten you. Rather, you must handle them, and in doing so, you will prove superior to them. You will become better. This will be your climb. It will be your ascent.

There is only one place to go: higher.

If you don’t have a job, you will find one. If you don’t have love now, you will find it. If you are stuck, you will keep thinking and executing until you find a solution to this problem.

If you must slow down to speed up, then you will. If you have realized you are on the wrong path and have to start all over again, you are willing to do that, too.

Whatever it is, whatever it will be this year, we keep rising. We keep ascending, we keep climbing up, because we know only one thing, because we are in one type of business only: ascent.

Happy New Year. Ascend!

