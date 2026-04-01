Photo by Mark on Unsplash

Share

1.

Money loves speed, but wealth is a game of time. When it comes to money, you can tell what game one is playing by how rushed they are.

Not all of us have money, but we all have time. If we build what compounds, we’ll never need to be in a hurry.

20% of your life should be about obtaining money, because you only need as much money as you can use at any given moment. The rest should be about building things whose value compounds.

We can all be wealthy, even when we don’t start with money. This is an important understanding for many people, because many won’t be born into money.

2.

An experiment I have repeated enough to be confident about my conclusion: I share a certain win with someone, and I wait to see their level of interest. Many people won’t notice it, let alone dwell on it. But they’ll proceed to tell me about their lives, and they’ll want me to listen to them.

Few are interested in your life as much as you think; very few are looking. What you keep hearing is true: don’t fear failure; very few are even looking to see you fail.

None cares about you as much as you think, and this is exactly the freedom you need.

3.

People are fooled by money the same way they are fooled by social media and pseudointellectuals: they confuse what they see for what there is.

You can have money but not be wealthy. On social media, people post the polished and curated. It’s totally possible to appear intelligent by simply narrowing the range of things you talk about.

To not be fooled, deepen and broaden your assessment.

If you are wealthy, money is just the spendable part of what you own. When not pretentious, your life is actually close to what you post on social media. When you are a true intellectual, you possess the capacity for reason and are deeply knowledgeable about many things.