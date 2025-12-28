To have the best relationship, to get the best company, you must be capable of being alone. Those incapable of solitude, those needing company, get none.

To succeed, you must believe in both hard work and luck.

To be good, you must be capable of being bad; otherwise, you are just weak. A good person has the capacity to be bad/evil, but chooses not to. Power, thus, is largely about restraint.

You are nothing before power, fame, and reputation; you are invisible. You can have everything you want when you are renowned, except you won’t want what they’ll offer you. What you want, you cannot get, by the time you can get, you don’t want it; you are beyond it.

Everything starts to end the moment it begins—life, a relationship, a moment.

There’s something untrue about everything that’s true. This doesn’t negate truths, but it does reveal their limitations.