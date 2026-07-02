Family is those you cannot choose to abandon. This holds for them too.

Family is mostly blood, but other ties can make one family. These others aren’t many, though.

There are no grounds under which it is permissible to abandon family. You can be mad at them, not be on speaking terms, etc., but the responsibilities and obligations that you owe them don’t and never change.

With family, you learn to love even those you don’t like, because there can be love without liking, just as there is liking without love.

It is simply unacceptable to neglect family. Here, obligations determine what constitutes neglect.

A family member who won’t pull their weight deserves punishment. They must be sanctioned. The punishment, however, should not involve banishment.

A parent should not parent a child he or she doesn’t have authority over. Responsibility without authority is being cheated. Those raising stepchildren, especially, must be aware of this. Share

Don’t be there for those who won’t be there for you. They aren’t family. If they wouldn’t look after your children if you died, they aren’t family. They are friends, colleagues, and associates masquerading as family.

If you can have one child, you can have two. If something happens and you aren’t there, your child will wish they had a sibling. Life is hard without parents, but it’s crushing when this happens when one has no siblings. (There are, of course, legitimate reasons why this could be impossible, like health reasons.)

Love should flow upward and downward. Grandparents to grandchildren, and vice versa.

Most children can do more, a lot more, to understand their parents, especially about real or perceived limitations. A child who doesn’t come to love his/her parents more as he/she ages is simply selfish.