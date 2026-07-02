Everyday Living

Everyday Living

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Afro•Reads's avatar
Afro•Reads
2d

This is a nice one. Though I feel family members who cause problems should be banished in certain ways. They have a serious problem and can bring the family to its knees. And I don’t mean to pray

More folks need to be reminded of these points when it comes to family.

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1 reply by Patrick Muindi
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu's avatar
Tinashe D. Ndhlovu
14h

This one's got real bite - not afraid to say the unpopular thing, like loving people you don't even like. Makes you sit with your own family baggage a bit. Thanks for sharing these , Patrick

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1 reply by Patrick Muindi
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